'Now is definitely the time': Buffalo Jr. Sabres launch first girls division for the 2024-25 season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Women's hockey has grown over the past decade, and the Buffalo Jr. Sabres want to be a part of it.

"Now is the time. Now is definitely the time," said Nicole Brown, the Director of Girls' Hockey.

The Jr. Sabres hired Western New York native Nicole Brown to help set the vision.

"I went to college to play hockey but ended up playing soccer instead because I was following my husband, who ended up playing in Los Angeles for the last 20 years," she said.

Dustin Brown is a two-time Stanley Cup Champion who has a statue in Los Angeles. He and Nicole now have four children together, three of whom play hockey.

"I mean, my biggest thing is having my daughter have the same opportunities my boys have," she added.

Currently, the Jr. Sabres have boys teams that range from ages 7 to 20, but it will soon expand its program with a girls 12U and 14U team.

"The goal is to open up that pathway to college and the pros," said Pat Kaleta, President and Director of Hockey Operations. "Now that the women's league has started again, have our girls have the possibility."

The first round of tryouts is expected to begin in March. If you're interested and would like to learn more, you can email nicolebrown@buffalojuniorsabres.com.