Buffalo Bisons unveil two new jerseys for 2022 season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With Opening Day at Sahlen Field set for April 5, the Buffalo Bisons unveiled two new jerseys for the 2022 season.

The Bisons announced the ‘Affiliation Blue’ jersey and the royal blue alternate jersey will be worn at various times throughout the season. The ‘Affiliation Blue’ jersey pays tribute to the team's partnership with its MLB parent club, the Toronto Blue Jays, and its connection to fans in southern Ontario.

You can pre-order blank and customizable versions of both jerseys here.

Below you can find the team's descriptions of the jerseys:

Royal Blue Alternate Top

The Bisons Alternate jersey switches to royal blue in 2022 and features a scarlet red ‘Buffalo’ on the front outlined in white and with the team’s trademark slash underneath. The player’s jersey will also feature their number in white on the front left midsection. The historic ‘standing Buffalo’ baseball logo will be sewn on the left sleeve and will feature a royal blue Buffalo for the first in its use. The jersey will also feature the scarlet red jersey number on the back, once again outlined in white.