Buffalo Bisons unveil two new jerseys for 2022 season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With Opening Day at Sahlen Field set for April 5, the Buffalo Bisons unveiled two new jerseys for the 2022 season.
The Bisons announced the ‘Affiliation Blue’ jersey and the royal blue alternate jersey will be worn at various times throughout the season. The ‘Affiliation Blue’ jersey pays tribute to the team's partnership with its MLB parent club, the Toronto Blue Jays, and its connection to fans in southern Ontario.
You can pre-order blank and customizable versions of both jerseys here.
Below you can find the team's descriptions of the jerseys:
Royal Blue Alternate Top
The Bisons Alternate jersey switches to royal blue in 2022 and features a scarlet red ‘Buffalo’ on the front outlined in white and with the team’s trademark slash underneath. The player’s jersey will also feature their number in white on the front left midsection. The historic ‘standing Buffalo’ baseball logo will be sewn on the left sleeve and will feature a royal blue Buffalo for the first in its use. The jersey will also feature the scarlet red jersey number on the back, once again outlined in white.
‘Affiliation Blue’ Top
One of the most popular uniform tops in the team’s modern era, the ‘Affiliation Blue’ takes on a historic look in 2022 while still paying tribute to the team’s great MLB partner. A powder blue top features a dark royal twill ‘Bisons’ across the chest, written in a script similar to the one the team used in the early seasons of Sahlen Field. The club’s primary logo crest will be sewn on the left sleeve while the interlocking American and Canadian flags on the right sleeve honors the Bisons relationship with the Toronto Blue Jays as well as the team’s connection to the great baseball fans of Southern Ontario. On the back of this nameless jersey, the dark royal twill is used again for the number and is outlined in white.