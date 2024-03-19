Buffalo Bisons unveil ‘Luces de Buffalo’ logo/name as part of MiLB's ‘Copa de la Diversión’ initiative

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday the Buffalo Bisons unveiled the team's alternate identity "Luces de Buffalo," as part of Minor League Baseball’s "Copa de la Diversión™" initiative.

According to the MiLB, the initiative which translates to "Fun Cup," is designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with the team’s local Hispanic/Latino communities.

The Bisons said the alternate identity, which translates to "Lights of Buffalo," was developed in conjunction with the Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY with input from season ticket holders and fans to "celebrate the history of and bring awareness to the many amazing Hispanic and Latino cultures living and thriving in Western New York."

The team provided the following details about the alternate identity:

"The ‘Luces de Buffalo’ (Lights of Buffalo) is a celebration of Buffalo’s historic role in the Pan-Americanism movement of the early 20th century and the 1901 Pan-American Exposition (World’s Fair). The Taíno symbol reintroduced here represents the indigenous roots of the Hispanic people who have lived and continue to thrive in Western New York since that inaugural celebration. Buffalo was given the nickname the ‘City of Light’ as one of the first major cities to fully embrace electricity, which was on display during the Pan-American Exposition. Taking place shortly after the Spanish-American War, the Exposition also re-affirmed the friendship among the countries from North, South and Central Americas and recognized the independence, cultures and developing growth of the many nations of the Western Hemisphere. Around that same time, Buffalo began to welcome its first citizens from regions throughout Spain, Central, South America and Mexico. We are honored to reintroduce the Taíno symbol of sun/light to the City of Light and thereby illuminate the many Hispanic cultures that continue to shine throughout Western New York."

The team will take the field as "Luces de Buffalo" with the new logo and jersey/cap combination three times during the 2024 season.



May 26 vs. St. Paul (1:05 p.m.)

July 25 vs. Syracuse (6:35 p.m.)

September 6 vs. Lehigh Valley (6:05 p.m.)

“The Bisons organization is thrilled to launch ‘Luces de Buffalo’ to pay tribute to not only the impact that so many great Hispanic and Latino players have had on the field for the Bisons, but also to celebrate the cultures and contributions of the many Spanish-speaking people that help make the Western New York Community a special place to work and live." — Mike Buczkowski, President of Rich Baseball Operations

For the three Luces de Buffalo games at Sahlen Field, there will be special food offerings, music, entertainment and community spotlights.

“There is no better way to celebrate families and communities than through the game of baseball. We are excited and proud to partner with the Buffalo Bisons to celebrate COPA 2024 “Luces de Buffalo,” where we can recognize the many contributions and the rich cultural heritage of Hispanic baseball players on and off the field." — Casimiro D. Rodriguez Sr., President of the Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York Inc.

You can find more information here.

On Tuesday, the team also announced the "What’s New" at Sahlen Field in 2024 with Opening Day set for March 29. You can find all the information on what's new on the team's website here.