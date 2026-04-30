Buffalo Bisons to wear special uniforms for 'My City Smells Like Cheerios Night'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons announced the team is partnering with Cheerios and General Mills Buffalo for the all-new "My City Smells Like Cheerios Night at the Ballpark," which will take place on August 7.

The Bisons said the promotion celebrates the great employees at General Mills and combines two of Downtown Buffalo’s favorite characteristics. The team will wear special cereal-themed hats and jerseys, they will be giving away cereal bowls and boxes of Cheerios, and there will be a special visit from Buzz, the official mascot of Honey Nut Cheerios.

There will also be special in-game cereal trivia and prizes, a General Mills "Cereal Bar," as part of the Pub at the Park’s All-You-Can-Eat Buffet, and a postgame fireworks show.

The team said both the cereal bowl and Cheerios giveaways will be for the first 2,000 fans through the MGMT Reputation Gate at Swan Street only. The gates will open at 5 p.m.

“For Bisons fans, the enjoyment of a warm summer night in downtown Buffalo doesn’t end with the final out or the firework finale at the ballpark. There’s nothing quite like walking with your family back to your car and having the amazing smell of Cheerios or Lucky Charms in the air! It’s always the perfect way to cap a fun-filled night at the ballpark, and we can’t wait to celebrate with Cheerios and the General Mills Buffalo team on Friday, August 7." - Anthony Sprague, Buffalo Bisons General Manager

“It’s heartwarming to see our Buffalo community come together for My City Smells Like Cheerios™ Night at the Ballpark, celebrating two great American traditions: baseball and Cheerios. We're honored to be part of an event highlighting our city’s role in making Food the World Loves.” - Josue Juan, plant manager, General Mills

You can find further details on the design of the hats and jerseys here.