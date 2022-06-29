BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons announced the team intends to sign 100-year-old World War II veteran Roy Kinyon to a one-day contract on the Fourth of July.

According to the Bisons, Kinyon was invited to try out in the summer of 1942 but passed up the opportunity and enlisted in the United States Navy and served his country during World War II.

“It’s not often a minor league general manager gets to add a true American hero to his club’s roster, but I am thrilled that we’ve come to terms with Roy on this one-day contract so that he can forever be part of the Buffalo Bisons team." - Bisons General Manager, Anthony Sprague

ROSTER MOVE: #Bisons to sign SS Roy Kinyon to a 1-Day Contract for game on July 4th!✍️



A high school star at Barker, Kinyon, 100, was set to tryout with the Herd in 1942, but instead joined the U.S. Navy to fight in WWII! #hero



The Bisons said Kinyon was born in Appleton and was captain of both the baseball and basketball teams at Barker. He served in the US Navy for four years rising to the ranks of Chief, Motorist Machinist. He was aboard the USS Shoshone off the shores of Iwo Jima on February 23, 1945 where he watched six US Marines raise an American flag atop the summit of Mount Suribachi.

After the conclusion of the war, Kinyon had a 35-year career at General Motors’ Harrison Radiator and also coached his three sons for many years in basketball at the Lockport YMCA and in baseball in the Lockport Little League.