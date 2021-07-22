Buffalo Bisons tickets go on sale Monday morning; all tickets will be $10

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons are returning to play home games at Sahlen Field for the first time in nearly two years, now we know when you can get tickets, and how much they'll cost.

Tickets for all 23 Buffalo Bisons home games at Sahlen Field will cost $10 a person.

All club level suite rentals with a food package which includes 12 game tickets, a pre-game appetizer of chips, pretzels & dip, a Sahlen’s Hot Dog Bar Station and a case of Coca-Cola Soft Drinks will cost $259.

If you purchase 2022 season tickets, you'll get tickets for all 2021 games for free.

Tickets go on sale online and at the box office at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 26.

The box office is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All 2020 ticket certificates will be honored for the 2021 season.

The Bisons first home game is Tuesday, August 10 at 7:05 p.m., where the Bisons will play the Rochester Red Wings.