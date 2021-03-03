Buffalo Bisons season delayed one month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Opening day at Sahlen Field will have to wait. The Buffalo Bisons season will begin at least a month later than originally scheduled.

7 Eyewitness News confirms an ESPN report, stating that the Bisons season will start in early May rather than early April.

Tuesday evening, the Bisons confirmed that the season will "now tentatively begin on Tuesday, May 4 against the Worcester Red Sox. Games that were scheduled in April will not be rescheduled."

UPDATE: MLB has decided to delay the start of the 2021 Triple-A season. The #Bisons season will now tentatively begin on Tuesday, May 4 against the Worcester Red Sox. Games that were scheduled in April will not be rescheduled. pic.twitter.com/VmJKYscDPR — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) March 3, 2021

The Bisons previously announced the 2021 schedule last month.

In a release Wednesday the Bisons said:

"The new schedule will feature 120 games divided evenly with 60 home games and 60 road games. While the 24 originally scheduled games from April 6-May 2 will not be rescheduled or made up, MLB has added a pair of home games to the Bisons schedule – July 13 & 14 against Lehigh Valley. The rest of the Bisons schedule remains the same, including the final home game of the year on Sunday, September 12 against Syracuse and the final contest of the year, Sunday, September 19 in Rochester."

According to ESPN, MLB's opening day is not impacted and is expected to start on time.