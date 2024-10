BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons have announced the 2025 season schedule.

The team will be hosting the Rochester Red Wings at 2:05 pm on March 28th at Sahlen Field in Buffalo.

The Bisons will have the most home games in six seasons with 37.

The team also announcing the popular 'Star Wars Night' will happen on May 31st. This game is against the Charlotte Knights with first pitch at 6:05 pm.

You can see the full schedule here.