Buffalo Bisons offering two free tickets to all healthcare workers for games on August 14 and 15

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons say they are offering two free tickets to all healthcare workers for games during 'home opening weekend' on August 14 and 15.

Frontline healthcare workers will be eligible to receive two free tickets by showing their employer ID at the Sahlen Field Box Office.

You must claim complimentary tickets on the day of the game.

The Bisons are honoring all healthcare workers who attend with special crowd recognitions.

For each game there will be a staff member of Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Erie County Medical Center, and Kaleida Health throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

“There are many individuals who have worked and sacrificed in an effort to get us out of this pandemic, but none are as vital as the passionate and dedicated frontline healthcare workers throughout the region and around the world,” said Anthony Sprague, General Manager of the Buffalo Bisons. “From the early, scary days of COVID-19 to the constant struggle to adapt and stay ahead of the virus, these are the heroes that are battling each day to comfort, to heal and to get our communities back on their feet. For that, we will forever be grateful.”

For the game on August 14, the first 2,000 fans will receive a replica Buffalo Bisons jersey, and kids will be able to run the bases after the game on August 15.

Both games will be played at 1:05 p.m. against the Rochester Red Wings.

Tickets are $10 for every game and can be purchased here.