Buffalo Bisons offer two free tickets to first responders and military for game on September 11

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons announced the team will offer two free tickets to first responders and military for the game on September 11.

"The Buffalo Bisons host the Syracuse Mets on Saturday, September 11 and in remembrance of that fateful day 20 years ago -and in appreciation for all those who have and continue to support and sacrifice for this great country- the team is offering TWO FREE GAME TICKETS to all First Responders as well as Active Duty/Veteran members of our Armed Forces," a release says.

Officially named "Military & First Responder Appreciation Night," presented by the the VA Western New York Healthcare System, first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and will include special in-game recognition of all military and first responders in attendance.

The Bisons say If you are a first responder or active duty/veteran armed forces member you can claim your two free tickets by presenting a valid ID at the Sahlen Field Box Office starting at 12:00 p.m. on September 11.

The team also announced on Military & First Responder Appreciation Night 20% of net proceeds from eligible Bisons.com and in-park merchandise sales will be donated to WNY Heroes, Inc. First responders and active duty/veteran armed forces members will also receive 20% off their purchase at the Bisons Team Shop in Sahlen Field.