Buffalo Bisons name Casey Candaele as new manager

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons have a new manager. Casey Candaele, a former Buffalo Bisons player, will step into the role, becoming the 22nd manager in the Bisons modern era.

Canadele played for the Bisons from 1995-1997, appearing in 270 games. He was named an American Association All-Star and the team's "Most Inspirational Player" during his time with Buffalo.

Over the last few seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays organization, Candaele has served as manager of the Dunedin Blue Jays [2018] and Vancouver Canadians [2019]. Prior to his current stint, Candaele spent five years with the Texas Rangers as coordinator for various positions. He then became a first base coach and outfield instructor with the Seattle Mariners.

The Bisons are scheduled to begin the season on May 4th.