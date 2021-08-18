Watch
Buffalo Bisons announce 2022 schedule; opening day on April 5 against Iowa Cubs

WKBW
Posted at 3:30 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 15:30:03-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons have released their schedule for the 2022 season, with the first game scheduled for April 5 against the Iowa Cubs at Sahlen Field.

Of the 72 games at Sahlen Field, 24 of them will be on weekends in June, July, August, and September.

This will be the first time the Bisons have played the Iowa Cubs since September 1997.

The Bisons will also be playing in Buffalo on Independence Day for the first time since 2002, when they'll play the Syracuse Mets.

You can view the complete schedule by clicking here.

