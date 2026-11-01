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WR Joshua Palmer doubtful to return to Ravens matchup with hamstring injury

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AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) warms up before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills, in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/John Locher)
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ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wide receiver Joshua Palmer was listed as doubtful to return to the Bills' Week 8 matchup against the Ravens.

Buffalo Bills PR listed Palmer as doubtful to return with a hamstring injury in a social media post made around 1:47 p.m. Palmer went down after running a deep route during the first quarter. Afterward, he began to limp toward the locker room.

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