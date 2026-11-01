WR Joshua Palmer doubtful to return to Ravens matchup with hamstring injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wide receiver Joshua Palmer was listed as doubtful to return to the Bills' Week 8 matchup against the Ravens.

Buffalo Bills PR listed Palmer as doubtful to return with a hamstring injury in a social media post made around 1:47 p.m. Palmer went down after running a deep route during the first quarter. Afterward, he began to limp toward the locker room.