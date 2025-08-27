Why the Buffalo Bills signing former All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer makes sense

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills are signing former All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer to the practice squad.

This move comes shortly after the team finalized its initial 53-man roster on Tuesday.

So why does this move make sense? Well, because there has been a lot of uncertainty surrounding the safety position for the Bills this offseason.

Taylor Rapp is returning and has secured his spot, but it's the second safety spot that remains the question mark. It appears the Bills were hoping that former second-round pick Cole Bishop would step up as he enters his second year, but he battled an injury throughout camp and hasn't particularly stood out. After finalizing the team's 53-man roster, the other options at the position are Damar Hamlin, Cam Lewis and rookie Jordan Hancock.

Poyer played seven seasons with the Bills until he was released in March 2024 as the team worked to clear cap space. He knows the defense, and he knows it well. In those seven seasons, Poyer totaled 682 tackles, 22 interceptions, 11 sacks, and eight forced fumbles. In 2021, he was named first-team All-Pro, and in 2022, he was named to the Pro Bowl. Poyer can be a veteran presence and come in and teach the young guys in hopes of strengthening the position.