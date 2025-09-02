Wegmans and Buffalo Bills announce new Josh Allen cereal to benefit children's hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills fans will soon be able to start their day with a new limited-time Josh Allen cereal.

Wegmans and the Buffalo Bills are teaming up to produce "Josh Allen MVP Puffs," which will be available in stores across Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, the Southern Tier, and Erie, Pennsylvania.

The cereal will help support children in Buffalo and surrounding communities with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Oishei Children's Hospital. Wegmans says $1 from every box will go to the hospital.

The cereal will only be available for a limited time.