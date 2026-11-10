Top offense vs top defense: Bills beat Vikings 23-6 in primetime matchup

MINNEAPOLIS — The Buffalo Bills beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-6 Monday night, improving their record to 7-1.

During Monday night’s game, Josh Allen surpassed 5,000 career rushing yards. The only other quarterbacks to achieve the feat are Michael Vick, Cam Newton, Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson.

In total, Allen completed 21 of 31 passes for 234 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.

WATCH: Matt Bové breaks down the Bills' primetime win over the Vikings

Greg Dortch got the party started with a major kickoff return past midfield. However, the Bills were held to a three-and-out after Allen was sacked on third down.

Both offenses struggled early before Allen was intercepted by Byron Murphy while attempting to take a shot at DJ Moore in the end zone on third-and-long.

On the Vikings’ first play after the interception, Carson Wentz attempted a screen pass that slipped out of wide receiver Justin Jefferson’s hand. Greg Rousseau jumped on the ball despite the initial ruling of an incomplete pass. Bills head coach Joe Brady challenged the call, and officials determined Wentz’s pass was backward, giving the Bills the ball back.

The last time the Bills started 7-1 (1993) they went to the Super Bowl. In 1991 they also started 7-1 and went to the Super Bowl. And in 1990 they started 7-1 and you guessed it, the Bills went to the Super Bowl. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) November 10, 2026

Screen passes to Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox put the Bills in the red zone. However, James Cook was later tackled for a loss, resulting in the Bills settling for a field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

The Vikings eventually answered with a field goal, tying the game at 3-3 with just over four minutes left in the first half.

The Bills found their rhythm on the following drive. Khalil Shakir and Moore made major catches to move the offense deeper into Vikings territory before Allen, rolling out to his right, threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to tight end Keleki Latu for the first score of the undrafted player’s career.

Good for Keleki Latu. He worked his ass off for years to be in this position. Really cool. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) November 10, 2026

The Vikings responded with a field goal before halftime, cutting Buffalo’s lead to 10-6.

After halftime, a defensive pass interference call on the Bills brought the Vikings across midfield. Dorian Williams then intercepted a pass intended for T.J. Hockenson, his second pick of the season.

Allen connected with running back Ty Johnson for 36 yards on third-and-8 before finding Knox to put the Bills just outside the red zone. Back-to-back incompletions led Buffalo to settle for a field goal, extending its lead to 13-6.

After a solid drive led by the Vikings’ rushing attack, Wentz threw another interception, this time to Terrel Bernard.

The Bills drove back into field goal range, but a false start erased what would have been a successful field goal by Tyler Bass, eventually forcing Buffalo to punt. The Vikings were unable to capitalize on the following possession.

On the Bills’ next drive, back-to-back reviews on quarterback sneaks eventually gave Buffalo a first down. The Bills were initially awarded the first down before a Vikings challenge overturned the call. On the next sneak, the Bills were ruled short before another review overturned that call and gave Buffalo the first down.

A massive drive from the Bills. They killed a ton of clock and made it a two possession game. Really impressive stuff. Best they ran the ball all night. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) November 10, 2026

More passes to Bills tight ends and a major run by Cook set Buffalo up with first-and-goal. Cook then punched it into the end zone, giving the Bills a 20-6 lead with 6:17 left in the game.

On the following possession, the Bills stopped the Vikings from converting on fourth down. The Bills were able to capitalize on the turnover with a successful 52-yard field goal kick by Bass, putting them up 23-6 with 4:40 left in the game.

The 7-1 Bills will face off against the 2-7 Jets at 1 p.m. on Sunday.