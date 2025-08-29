This is when Buffalo Bills non-season ticket members can get seats at the new Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills fans who are not season ticket holders will soon have a chance to secure seats at the new Highmark Stadium.

The Buffalo Bills are sending out emails to people stating that the exclusive window for current season ticket members to get their seats will close on September 19. Then, on September 23, the Bills say they will begin the process of inviting "Priority List members" to select any remaining available seats.

The Bills are encouraging people to join the priority list as soon as possible, given the demand for seats.

You can find the link to place a deposit and join the list here.

The new stadium is scheduled to open for the 2026 Buffalo Bills season. The original cost was $1.4 billion, but it has soared north of $2.1 billion.

In July, we were given an inside look at the ongoing construction.

If you're feeling nostalgic and want to relive past memories of "The Ralph," we have produced a seven-part documentary.

