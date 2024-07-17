'These are future Bills Mafia': Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly hosts 36th annual football camp

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Summertime in the world of Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly means hosting his annual football camp at Highmark Stadium.

Briana Aldridge/ WKBW Jim Kelly working out with kids at annual camp



"I've been doing this for 30-something years; I'm going to do this until the day I die," said Kelly.

On Wednesday, roughly 400 young athletes were in attendance, making it extra special for Kelly's 36th camp.

"If the grandparents, now the parents, want their kids to learn something, bring them here," Kelly said. "They don't just learn football. They learn about life."

It's remarkable for Kelly to see the campers wearing his jersey from a different era of football.

"Well, I can guarantee none of these kids were here when I played," Kelly joked.

Although the current campers never got to see Kelly on the field, being at Highmark Stadium and interacting with the Hall of Fame quarterback lets the history sink in.

"You learn you got a legacy," said Kelly. "I'm not just talking about me; I'm talking about the Bills."

Kelly can see the kids start to understand that the banners on the wall mean something.

"All the way back to Jack Kemp, Joe DeLamielleure, Billy Shaw. You look up 1964-1965 — Champion. Then you have our four Super Bowls," Kelly said.

The camp in Buffalo continues to inspire the next generation of athletes.

"These are Bills kids. These are future Bills Mafia," Kelly said.