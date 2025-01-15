The journey from self-doubt to self-confidence for Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills have a lot of trust in running back Ty Johnson and his touchdown catch on fourth down against the Denver Broncos was just another example of that trust.

"Ty just...he makes plays, and Josh has a lot of trust in him as you saw," head coach Sean Mcdermott said after the team's win.

"Having the trust of the coaches, Josh, and many other players, it just makes it that much better to go out and have fun," Johnson told me.

But Johnson wasn't always this confident in himself.

"The struggles really started in college," explained Johnson, who broke records at the University of Maryland. "All of this on your plate as a collegiate athlete."

He would think about the "what if."

In 2019 Johnson was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round. He saw action as a rookie but was released at the start of his second season. He was then claimed by the New York Jets.

With Gang Green Johnson recorded more than 1,200 yards, three receiving touchdowns, and four rushing touchdowns. However, through his hundreds of carries, he also held on to self-doubt.

Bill Kostroun/AP New Orleans Saints' Malcolm Jenkins attempts to tackle New York Jets running back Ty Johnson (25) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

"I remember the game against the Saints, I had like three dropped balls in the first quarter," Johnson recalled. "It had really stuck with me for the rest of the year. Like I was scared to catch the ball, so I was just like 'damn if I can't catch the ball, I'm useless out here.'"

Matt Rourke/AP New York Jets' Ty Johnson after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Johnson said self-doubt impacted how he played, and even how he interacted with his teammates, coaches, friends and family.

"There was a lot of things as a player I was experiencing, and you know it makes you question yourself as a player," said Johnson. "'Do I deserve to be here?' Multiple players can agree that it takes a hard hit to your mental, and it took me a long time, really it took me until last year until I calloused my mind of having positivity."

During the 2022 season, Johnson said he started doing a pregame ritual that helps him still to this day.

"Every game I write on my wrist daily affirmations," said Johnson.

He writes things like "I'M GREAT" and "BE PRESENT" in black marker on the white tape that surrounds his left wrist. He puts them there so he can read them during the game, and believe in the messages to himself.

Steven Senne/AP Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) runs with the ball in the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

"That's truly when I felt that confidence, like I had no doubt I'm a great runner, I have great hands, I can block," said Johnson. "Really just daily affirmations, and self-talk"

"Now I have sticky notes too in my mirror in my bathroom," said Johnson.

Some of those notes read, "KEEP FAITH," "KEEP GOING," and "BE UNDENIABLE."

Johnson also practices breathing exercises during the national anthem to stay present, something that he focuses on daily.

"When you have that sense of calmness, even though it's a game of football, it's a sense of calmness, but a controlled chaos," said Johnson. "I know it's about to be chaotic out there, but just being able to be where my feet are has helped me tremendously."

Johnson has also focused on the Law of Correspondence, "which states what happens around us, is a direct reflection of what is happening within us."

"How I speak about myself reflects to the people around me, and my environment," said Johnson.

Johnson tells himself "I'm great no matter what," and "I'm going to be OK no matter what."

He said it's that mindset that reflects outward to his Bills family, and friends. Johnson said it takes time to keep a positive mindset and to truly believe in yourself.

Mental health has been important to Johnson. For the past few years, he has been supporting #SameHere Global during the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative. The non-profit empowers people by sharing challenges that have impacted the mental health of athletes and celebrities.

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) warms up on the field wearing his My Cause My Cleats before the start of the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday Dec. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)

"Here's a guy built like a bowling ball, who can rush it through the line, but one might say 'Wow he's dealing with some of the same challenges I'm dealing with.' That’s the whole concept of Same Here," said Eric Kussin, founder of Same Here Global. "When we see something from someone on that level it normalizes for the rest of us that I can be going through the same challenge too, but I can rise above, and Ty is a perfect example of that."

WKBW Eric Kussin, founder of Same Here Global

During the 2023 offseason, Johnson tore his pectoral muscle and he was cut by the Jets a few weeks later.

Johnson explained to me that during that time he was able to truly hone in on his mental health, building himself back up both physically and mentally.

"Me tearing my pec last year in the offseason [2023] was probably one of the best things that ever happened to me," Johnson said.

Johnson was right. A few months later, on August 21, 2023, he signed with the Buffalo Bills.

During his two seasons with the Bills, Johnson has earned the trust of his teammates and coaches.

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) reacts after making a touchdown catch against the Denver Broncos during the third quarter of an NFL wild card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

"Ty did what Ty does, and made a heck of a play for us," Josh Allen said about Johnson's touchdown catch against the Broncos.

Allen also called Johnson the best third-down back in football.

Johnson told me this season he's having the most fun he has ever had in his career.

"How capable is this team of going all the way?" I asked.

Johnson replied, "It's there. I'm not one to speak on the future. I want to be day-to-day, and stay present and be where my feet are, but it's there. Take it one day at a time, and let the games come to us and execute the opportunities and let the results speak for themselves."