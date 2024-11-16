'That could mean everything': Chiefs Kingdom makes way to Bills Country for most anticipated game of season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is no place like Bills Country, where bits of red, white and blue can be seen at every corner of Western New York.

The Wegmans at McKinley Parkway was no different.

More than 100 people with Bills merchandise lined up to meet star Bills player Dion Dawkins, ahead of the most anticipated game of the season: Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I do know that we're going to go out there and put on our best fight and performance as the Buffalo Bills. McDermott has done a great job of preparing us but we're going to go ahead and do what we do, which is perform," Bills Offensive Tackle Dion Dawkins said.

Lifelong Bills fans shared their game predictions.

Dee Dee McDade: "We are going to beat KC. We're tired of them trying to beat us."

Amy Lynn Minias: "I think it's going to be a close game like maybe 24 to 28 or something like that. Hopefully, it won't go into overtime."

Braden Violanti: "Oh, the Bills are going to crush the Chiefs 25-0."

Elsie Andrews: "We hope they win 40 something to 15."

While these lucky fans spent the night with Dawkins, the party started in Buffalo's Black Rock Neighborhood at the only Chiefs backers bar in Western New York; Casey's Black Rock, on Amherst Street.

Many of the fans I met, flew in on Thursday and Friday for a full weekend. Some stepped into Western New York for the very first time.

"I want to see how rowdy the Buffalo fans get," Chiefs fan Brryan Paige.

Paige is a Kansas City native but flew in from California, where he now resides, to watch the game on the East Coast in person.

Others called Buffalo a top destination for NFL games and called for their return to the Queen City.

"It's really about bringing out friends back to Buffalo to experience this and to just keep up the vibes," Chiefs fan Scott Harlan said.

He flew into Buffalo with his wife Becky Connally.

Each member of Chiefs Kingdom told me they are looking for another win as the Bills with an 8 to 2 season record take on the undefeated Chiefs.

"This game means everything for the playoffs, who gets the number one seed. That could mean everything to make it to the Super Bowl for the three-peat," Harlan added.

Paige said, "We know every time they play, it's been exciting, fun and scary. Unfortunately, we haven't won every time but when it counted, we got the dub."

It is safe to say a rivalry that redeveloped in 2020, is still alive and well this weekend in Bills Country.