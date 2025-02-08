'Thank You Josh': An inspired Bills Mafia congratulates Josh Allen on winning MVP

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The conversation is over. Josh Allen is officially the MVP of the NFL, "The Don of Bills Mafia."

Fans celebrated Josh Allen on Thursday night as if the Bills won a playoff game. Dozens screamed at a crowded Southern Tier Brewing, watching Allen accept his award. Right after he won the prestigious award on Thursday night New Era put up posters and billboards of Josh Allen that said "The Don."

7 News' Michael Schwartz went around Buffalo and Orchard Park on Friday to capture what Bills fans would like to say to their MVP. Many had heartfelt answers with gratitude for the inspiration, talent, class and leadership Allen has sparked Buffalo with.