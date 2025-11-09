Slow start and turnovers lead to Buffalo Bills getting blown out by Miami Dolphins 30-13

MIAMI GARDENS (AP MODIFIED) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense turned the ball over three times on Sunday and were blown out by a previously two-win Miami Dolphins team 30-13 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Bills (6-3) had not lost to Miami (3-7) since Week 3 of the 2022 season, but came out flat on Sunday.

Achane finished with 225 scrimmage yards and fourth-quarter touchdowns of 59 and 35 yards. Tagovailoa completed 15 of 21 passes with two interceptions to give him a league-leading 12 picks this season.

It was also the most dominant performance of the season for Miami's defense, which had three takeaways and three sacks.

Josh Allen threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns, with an interception and a fumble, but was replaced by Mitchell Trubisky after Achane's second TD put the Dolphins up by 17 with three minutes left.

The Bills trailed 16-0 at the start of the fourth when Allen tossed a 35-yard touchdown to Keon Coleman to cap a 98-yard scoring drive, but it remained a two-score game after Minkah Fitzpatrick tackled receiver Khalil Shakir just short of the goal line on the 2-point try.

Buffalo's high-scoring offense didn’t convert a first down until the third, when Allen weaved around Dolphins pass rushers to extend the play and find a wide-open Curtis Samuel for a 21-yard pickup on third-and-16.

It was an MVP-like play from Allen, who completed 28 of 40 passes, and appeared to be just what the Bills needed to gain some momentum. But after moving the ball to the Miami 5, Allen was picked off by safety Ifeatu Melifonwu in the end zone.

Tagovailoa's lone blemish of the first half came on the Dolphins' opening drive, when a pass he lofted into double coverage toward receiver Jaylen Waddle was intercepted by Cole Bishop.

The Dolphins quickly regrouped afterward, outgaining Buffalo 221 to 90 in the first half.

Tagovailoa completed his next nine passes and led two touchdown drives to put Miami up 13-0 — its largest lead against Buffalo since 2016 — with a 9-yard touchdown catch by Malik Washington and a 38-yard score from Waddle.

Allen guided the Bills down the field to the Miami 39 on their most promising drive of the opening half. But after Miami defensive tackle Benito Jones jumped into the neutral zone on a Buffalo fourth-and-1, running back James Cook had the ball punched out by cornerback Jack Jones, and it was recovered by JuJu Brents.

Riley Patterson's 46-yard field goal gave the Dolphins a 16-0 lead, which was Buffalo's largest first-half deficit since trailing Baltimore 21-3 at the half in Week 4 of last season in an eventual 35-10 loss.

Injuries

Bills: Rookie DE Landon Jackson injured his knee in the first quarter and did not return. ... TE Dalton Kincaid left in the third quarter with a hamstring injury.

Dolphins: Starting CB Rasul Douglas (foot/ankle), S Ashtyn Davis (quad) and LB Chop Robinson (concussion) were inactive.

Up Next

Bills host Tampa Bay next Sunday.

Dolphins play Washington in Madrid, Spain, next Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL