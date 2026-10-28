Sam Franklin wins appeal of one-game spitting suspension, has it reduced to a fine

NEW YORK (AP) — Buffalo Bills defensive back Sam Franklin has successfully appealed his one-game suspension for what the NFL said was an act of spitting at an opponent on Sunday.

The league announced Friday that hearing officer James Thrash reduced the punishment to a fine of $14,926 for unsportsmanlike conduct. That makes Franklin eligible to play in Buffalo’s next game on Nov. 1 against Baltimore, following the Bills’ bye week.

Agent Harold Lewis adamantly denied that Franklin spit on anyone.

Teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson had his one-game spitting suspension upheld Thursday after appealing it.

Franklin earlier this week denied the spitting allegation in a message posted on his Instagram account, saying he’s “not a dirty player.”

He said he was defending himself without resorting to spitting at anyone. His social media post included a video showing Las Vegas offensive lineman Delmar Glaze appearing to strike Franklin in a sensitive area below the waist during the Raiders’ successful extra-point attempt in Buffalo’s 33-30 win.

Lewis said Franklin was also struck in a similar fashion during a Raiders’ successful field-goal attempt earlier in the game.

During a press conference on Wednesday, head coach Joe Brady said he's fortunate to have Franklin back for the Bills' matchup against the Ravens.

"I'm fortunate that Sam Franklin will be out here this week and get opportunity to kind of play with them and continue to toe the line but don't cross it," Brady told reporters.