Report: Cole Beasley returning to Buffalo Bills, expected to sign on to practice squad

The Buffalo Bills are expected to sign wide receiver Cole Beasley to the practice squad, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday morning. The former Bills wideout will come out of retirement to sign with the team. Here's 7 Sports director Matt Bové's take.
Cole Beasley
Posted at 9:14 AM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 09:24:31-05

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — According to a report from NFL reporter Mike Garafolo, former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley is heading back to Buffalo.

Beasley spent three seasons with the Bills from 2019 to 2021 and was released in March.

He then signed with the Buccaneers and played two games for them, before announcing retirement.

Garafolo says Beasley will sign onto the Bills practice squad.

