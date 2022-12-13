Report: Cole Beasley returning to Buffalo Bills, expected to sign on to practice squad

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — According to a report from NFL reporter Mike Garafolo, former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley is heading back to Buffalo.

Cole Beasley will start on the #Bills’ practice squad but the expectation is he’ll be elevated to the gameday roster in short order. https://t.co/zCX5yl42N9 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 13, 2022

Beasley spent three seasons with the Bills from 2019 to 2021 and was released in March.

He then signed with the Buccaneers and played two games for them, before announcing retirement.

Garafolo says Beasley will sign onto the Bills practice squad.