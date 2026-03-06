Buffalo Bills releasing cornerback Taron Johnson

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A league source has confirmed to 7 Sports that the Buffalo Bills are releasing cornerback Taron Johnson.

The Bills drafted Johnson in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has played in 113 games across his eight seasons, all with the Bills. Johnson was a key part of the team's defense for many years and was named a second-team AP All-Pro in 2023.

Johnson's 101-yard pick-6 with 41 seconds remaining in the third quarter of the 2021 divisional-round playoff matchup against the Baltimore Ravens is considered by some as one of the greatest plays in Buffalo sports history.

Taron Johnson is responsible for one of the greatest plays in Buffalo sports history. And I don’t say that lightly. I know his play dropped off this past season, but he’s one of the most important Bills from this most recent era. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) March 6, 2026

With Sean McDermott being fired and Jim Leonhard being hired as defensive coordinator, the Bills defense will look a lot different this season. Johnson would have been a tough fit in that new scheme.

A league source has confirmed to 7 Sports that the Bills are also releasing wide receiver Curtis Samuel. He played in 20 games across two seasons with the Bills and had 38 receptions for 334 yards and two touchdowns.