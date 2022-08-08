Reggie Gilliam signs 2-year extension, Saffold returns

ROCHESTER (WKBW) — On Sunday, the future of the Bills' offensive line gained some security as Rodger Saffold was activated from the NFI list. Saffold's absence has been felt over the last few weeks, but it has also given other players a chance to gain valuable reps.

"The plus side for us with that some guys have gained invaluable experience. They are coming in and playing against some of the best D-lineman in the league," said Ken Dorsey.

As the offensive line works to get five guys in sync, the Bills sign fullback Reggie Gilliam a two-year extension.

"I wasn't expecting it all, actually. It just kind of came out of the blue. I said, " Okay, great, let's do it," said Gilliam.

Gilliam's work ethic speaks for itself. He started his journey playing for a high school football team who only won seven games within a four-year span. He then joined Toledo as a walk-on, ultimately earning a spot in Buffalo as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

"I've kind of been like that walk-on mentality forever because it's like I've never been someone's first choice. It's like I have to go and prove myself, and here I am again."

Some of Gilliam's teammates refer to him as the 'swiss army knife because the flexibility he brings to the hybrid position is part of what Dorsey admires about his style.

"He's a guy who puts the team first. So, whether he's playing one snap or special teams, he's one-hundred percent bought in on this team's success. Doing whatever he can do to possibly help it."