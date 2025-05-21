NFL owners vote down proposed tush push ban

NFL owners voted against a proposed ban on the tush push on Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

The proposed prohibition of the polarizing short-yardage play failed by two votes to reach the required majority, a 22-10 decision that will allow quarterbacks to continue to be aided by teammates when plunging into the line.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the discussions by the owners had not yet been made public.

The Philadelphia Eagles brought former center Jason Kelce, one of the players who fueled the success of the tush push, to the meetings in Minnesota with owner Jeffrey Lurie to provide more clarity around the play.

After the vote was taken, the Eagles sent on social media a picture of quarterback Jalen Hurts about to run a tush push against the Green Bay Packers with the caption, “Push on.” The Packers proposed the ban on offensive players pushing, pulling, lifting, grasping or encircling a runner.