Meet the 12-year-old cancer warrior who designed Josh Allen's week 4 cap

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Before each home game this season, Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen is wearing a New Era cap customized by a patient at Oishei Children's Hospital, and this week, 12-year-old Charlie Roessler is the designer.

"It was pretty exciting," Charlie told 7 News. "I really enjoyed making it, and I think that it's really special."

New Era Cap New Era hat designed by 12-year-old Charlie

Charlie included Allen's number 17 and "MVP" in his design.

About a year ago, Charlie was diagnosed with a bone cancer called osteosarcoma. He recently wrapped up chemotherapy and continues radiation. His latest scan was clear.

His mom, Heather, said Charlie is "feeling good" and is "happy to be a kid again."

"He's just a very brave, smart, kind child," his grandmother, Toni, added.

Heather and Toni expressed their gratitude to not only the medical teams at Oishei Children's Hospital and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center but also everyone in Western New York who has helped the family through this difficult time.

After Josh Allen wears the cap Sunday, he will autograph it, and it will go to an online auction, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei.

You can go to New Era Cap's website to place a bid or learn more. The auction will begin Sunday afternoon and go until Tuesday at 8 p.m.

The previous two patient-designed caps have collectively raised tens of thousands of dollars.