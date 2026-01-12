Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'Let's go Buffalo': Hundreds of Bills fans flock to airport to greet players after win over Jags

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hundreds of Buffalo Bills fans greeted the team as they touched down back in Buffalo Sunday night, after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-24 to advance to the AFC Divisional round next weekend.

Quarterback Josh Allen led the Bills to their first road playoff win since 1992.

Many fans shared that this was their first time getting a chance to welcome the Bills at the airport. Doing so, felt right because this year "feels different", they said.

The Bills will now prepare for their divisional round matchup next weekend as they continue their playoff run. Who the team plays next has not been announced yet.

