Let them cook: Buffalo Bills led by James Cook and Joey Bosa in dominant win over New York Jets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills followed up the historic comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 with a dominant win over the New York Jets in Week 2.

Buffalo controlled the game from start to finish, beating New York 30-10. On offense, they were led by running back James Cook, and although it was an all-around effort on defense, Joey Bosa stood out the most.

The Bills did have a little scare when quarterback Josh Allen left the game with a nose injury, but he only missed two plays, and then he returned.

Brother Bill and Dom Tibbetts drop their latest episode of the "Leading the Charge" Podcast, where they discuss the storylines above and more!

Be sure to download and subscribe anywhere you stream and watch podcasts to stay up to date with all the latest Bills news and content.

Spotify

Apple