Josh Allen scores five TDs as Bills beat Lions in new Highmark Stadium debut

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills introduced fans to the new Highmark Stadium with a 41-31 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

The first-ever touchdown at the new stadium was scored by none other than Josh Allen on a one-yard rush.

Allen did what he does best during the home opener, scoring three passing touchdowns and two rushing on Thursday as the star quarterback makes an early case for his second MVP award.

Wide receiver DJ Moore exited the game during the second quarter. In an update shared after halftime, Moore was officially ruled out of the game against the Lions with a shoulder injury.

Buffalo Bills PR posted on social media that Moore had been taken into the locker room for X-rays.

Keon Coleman was able to pick up the slack for Moore as he picked up some big plays, including a key third-down conversion during the fourth quarter.

The 2-0 Buffalo Bills will host the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday at 1 p.m.