Josh Allen gets his first OT win after 37-34 primetime thriller against Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Josh Allen accounted for 331 total yards and two touchdowns, Tyler Bass made a 45-yard field goal with 1:55 left in overtime shortly after Greg Rousseau blocked the Rams’ field goal attempt, and the Buffalo Bills outlasted Los Angeles for a 37-34 victory Monday night.

Allen passed for 210 yards and rushed for 121 more for the Bills (4-1), who rallied to win a frantic game befitting the teams with the NFL’s last two MVPs at quarterback. Allen won an overtime game for the first time in his career by besting Matthew Stafford, who passed for 383 yards and three touchdowns.

“Guys kept chipping away,” Allen said. “Don’t think we threw it very well in the first half, but guys kept fighting. Got a lot of things to clean up.”

James Cook scored his second touchdown with 1:39 left in regulation for Buffalo, but Kyren Williams scored on a 1-yard surge with 4 seconds left to force overtime. The Bills began by driving deep into Rams territory, but Aaron Donald recovered James Cook’s fumble after Nate Landman punched it out.

Stafford drove the Rams to the Buffalo 30, but Harrison Mevis missed his second field goal attempt of the night when Rousseau got a piece of it.

Allen then had scrambles of 19 and 13 yards to set up the kick by Bass, who ran away to celebrate before the officials signaled it good.

Cook rushed for 111 yards before his latest fumbling woes for the Bills, who are off to a 4-1 start for the sixth time in eight seasons.

Puka Nacua had a career-high 17 receptions for 138 yards and a score for the Rams (2-3), who are under .500 after five games for the fourth time in five seasons.

With superior special teams play and Allen’s relentless effort, Buffalo held on to win another offensive shootout between these teams. The most recent time they met in December 2024, Los Angeles and Buffalo combined for 902 yards in the Rams’ 44-42 win.

After Davante Adams’ second TD catch with 7:14 left for the Rams in a game featuring six consecutive lead changes, Allen drove the Bills 71 yards with two scrambles through Los Angeles’ defense. After Cook scored the tiebreaking touchdown, Stafford completed six of seven throws down to the Buffalo 1, where the Rams eschewed a timeout so Williams could punch it in.

Adams tied Larry Fitzgerald for the sixth-most scoring receptions in NFL history (121). Blake Corum also rushed for a score, and tight end Tyler Higbee had five catches for 83 yards.

Keon Coleman caught Allen’s only TD pass for Buffalo.

Injuries

Bills: RT Spencer Brown left in the second half with a back injury. ... Top WR DJ Moore sat out with a shoulder injury.