'I got to be better': Keon Coleman talks after Buffalo Bills win about why he was benched

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman was benched for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, because he missed a team meeting on Friday.

"It is disappointing, but I still believe in the young man," said Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott on the decision. "I believe he will learn from it."

Coleman was asked about his conversations with McDermott.

"Exactly how you'd imagine," said Coleman. "Disappointing, I got to be better."

Coleman repeatedly said, "I got to be better," after the Bills 44-32 win on Sunday.

When Coleman was asked why he missed another meeting, he said "mistakes happen." He said he needs to get better by being where he's supposed to be, and "doing the right things...late, missing, same difference."

As far as chemistry with his quarterback goes Coleman was asked if he felt like he let Josh Allen down. Coleman replied, "I know that's probably disappointing of course, but you'll have to ask him for that sure answer."

"You can't make those types of mistakes, you're a professional," acknowledged Coleman.

Coleman was asked if he'll be playing Thursday night. He said, "we just finished the game, we'll focus on next week when we get there."