How to Watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will battle each other one last time at Highmark Stadium on Thursday.

Fans in the Buffalo TV market can watch the game on WKBW Channel 7 (via cable or antenna). Coverage starts at 7 p.m. with a special pregame edition of Leading The Charge.

WATCH: Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins: One final battle at Highmark Stadium

Outside of the Buffalo market, Thursday Night Football is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video subscribers can watch on any compatible device, and new users can sign up for a free trial to catch the game.

The Bills (2-0) return home after a dominant win over the Jets, while the Dolphins (0-2) are desperate for their first win. Buffalo has won six straight against Miami, and QB Josh Allen boasts a 12-2 career record versus the Dolphins.

WATCH: Key matchups and injury updates as the Bills prepare for the Dolphins

