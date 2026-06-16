Highmark Stadium hiring fair draws hundreds of job seekers for new Buffalo Bills venue

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hundreds of people showed up to One Bills Drive Monday to attend a hiring fair at the Kaleida Health Performance Center, as Legends Global Hospitality looks to staff the new Highmark Stadium ahead of its opening.

The concessions operator is looking to fill about 500 positions, including cooks, dishwashers, bartenders, catering servers, warehouse workers, retail cashiers and supervisors. Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Aliyah Pope-King was among those who attended and walked away with a job offer.

"It's a pretty quick process. They have the check-in stand. They had us come in, give her a little bit of our information, and then they have each different section for what you're applying for. You interview, and then I got hired. You come right here and you finish the process," Pope-King said.

She was hired as a catering server.

Alexandra Hawley also received good news at the fair.

"They also tell you your pay rate and everything up front. They tell you what position you're going to be. They put me as a cook for this year," Hawley said.

Matthew Maurer, assistant general manager of Legends Global Hospitality Operations, said the new hires will play a central role in shaping the fan experience at the new stadium.

"The staff is really the foundation of the hospitality industry and kind of the experience that we're trying to put forth in the new stadium and really excited to kind of bring in some new faces, some new blood, and get some people ready to kind of bring that top-notch guest experience for the fans here," Maurer said.

Maurer also described how the stadium's design aims to keep lines short and fans focused on the game.

"Some of the stands and some of the options that we're going to have there will be a little bit more autonomous, a little bit quicker, trying to get fans out there for the football experience more so than the hospitality experience. So trying to cut down on lines and really focus on that side of it a lot for sure," Maurer said.

Among those still waiting to interview, Michael Lowry said he came out for the warehouse position and encouraged others to do the same.

"I'm here to apply for the warehouse position, and this is a good opportunity for me, and I would encourage anybody else that's looking for a job to come up here too and yeah, I don't really know what to expect, but I'm going to give it my full effort," Lowry said.

Michael Bienias came out hoping to land a bartending role.

"I'm here for a bartending position. I've been bartending for about 10 years, and I love the Bills. I got Bill's fever, and it'd be nice to work for this organization in some capacity," Bienias said.

Representatives from the Bills, Highmark Stadium and Legends Global were on hand at the event.

Additional hiring fair dates are scheduled in the near future. Job seekers can also apply online.