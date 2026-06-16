Here comes the herd: First bison statue being installed outside of new Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Earlier this year, the Buffalo Bills unveiled renders of the three bison statues that would occupy the Family Circle outside of the new Highmark Stadium. The statues are crafted with a steel substructure and a stainless-steel outer layer.

On Tuesday, crews began installing the first statue, the calf, which is 12 feet tall and 13 feet long. It is the smallest of the three statues. The bull will be 27 feet tall and 29 feet long, and the cow will be 22 feet tall and 23 feet long.

There is no timeline on when the other two statues will be installed.

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At night, the statues will come to life with five programmable lighting systems, and the bull and cow have been designed to emit smoke through their nostrils

Buffalo Bills

"These striking sculptures will serve as a powerful visual representation of the strength and resilience of the Buffalo community, embodying the spirit that defines both the team and the city," an article on the team's website said.