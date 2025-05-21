HBO will feature the Buffalo Bills on Hard Knocks this season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills will be featured on HBO's Hard Knocks this season.

HBO and NFL Films announced on Wednesday that Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills will debut on Tuesday, August 5 at 9:00 p.m. on HBO. New episodes in the five-part series will premiere on subsequent Tuesdays through September 2.

This marks the first time the Buffalo Bills will take part in the series.

Let's Go Buffalo 🗣️#HardKnocks: Training Camp with the @BuffaloBills premieres August 5 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/FmPfxBQK6b — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) May 21, 2025

Head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane will be featured alongside quarterback Josh Allen and a number of other veteran and rookie players who will be training at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York.

HBO also announced Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East will debut in December, featuring the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders and reigning Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles.