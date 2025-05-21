HBO will feature the Buffalo Bills on Hard Knocks this season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills will be featured on HBO's Hard Knocks this season.
HBO and NFL Films announced on Wednesday that Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills will debut on Tuesday, August 5 at 9:00 p.m. on HBO. New episodes in the five-part series will premiere on subsequent Tuesdays through September 2.
This marks the first time the Buffalo Bills will take part in the series.
Let's Go Buffalo 🗣️#HardKnocks: Training Camp with the @BuffaloBills premieres August 5 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/FmPfxBQK6b
— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) May 21, 2025
Head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane will be featured alongside quarterback Josh Allen and a number of other veteran and rookie players who will be training at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York.
HBO also announced Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East will debut in December, featuring the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders and reigning Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Follow Leading The Charge on Instagram for Buffalo Bills analysis, instant reactions, weekly story lines and much more.