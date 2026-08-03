Erie County officially transfers ownership of new Highmark Stadium to New York State

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County announced on Monday that it officially transferred ownership of the new Highmark Stadium to New York State.

“Today’s ownership transfer caps off a significant series of events that resulted in the construction of a state-of-the-art facility. As a result, for the first time since 1973, Erie County is longer in the stadium ownership business. I thank Governor Kathy Hochul, the Erie County Stadium Corporation, Erie County Attorney Jeremy Toth and Assistant County Attorney Richard Stanton for their efforts in completing the property transfer. The historic investment made in our community is complete and as fans of the Buffalo Bills we can all look forward to enjoying football games and other events at the brand new 60,000 seat stadium.” - Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz

The $2.1 billion stadium, the largest construction project in the history of Western New York, is more than a million square feet, with about 60,000 seats.

The team held a ribbon cutting ceremony and officially opened the new stadium in June, but the story of the new stadium really began more than a decade ago. You can find more information on the new stadium and the history behind it here.

The first public event at the new stadium will be the "Return of the Blue & Red" practice, which will be held on August 8 at 7 p.m. A second practice will be held on August 18 at 8:30 a.m. Both events are free to attend, but all tickets have been claimed.

The Bills are scheduled to have two home preseason games, August 15 vs. the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. and August 27 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7 p.m.

The team will play its first regular-season game at the new stadium in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.