Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown ruled out for Bills against Steelers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott ruled out Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown on Friday from playing at Pittsburgh this weekend, leaving Josh Allen without his two primary protectors.

Left tackle Dawkins has not yet cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol. Brown will miss additional time because of a right shoulder injury the right tackle sustained in a 23-19 loss at Houston on Nov. 20.

The Bills (7-4) are coming off an outing in which Allen was sacked a career-high eight times.

The quarterback was also hit 12 times and, during practice Wednesday, wore a protective pad taped to the bottom of his forearm and extending to above his right throwing elbow. Allen, who also complained about his left shoulder going numb against Houston, dismissed questions of being sore and said he's ready to play.

The five-time defending AFC East champions have dropped four of seven and enter the game on Sunday holding the AFC’s seventh and final playoff spot.

Backup Ryan Van Demark will take over for Dawkins. The Bills have two potential options at right tackle with rookie Chase Lundt and Tylan Grable, a second-year player who has yet to play this season due to a concussion. Grable has resumed practicing and would have to be activated off injured reserve.

McDermott also ruled out starting linebacker Terrel Bernard (elbow) and receiver Curtis Samuel (elbow/knee).

Meantime, tight end Dalton Kincaid has an opportunity to return after missing two games with a hamstring injury.