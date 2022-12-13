Watch Now
Cole Beasley comes out of retirement, signed to the Buffalo Bills practice squad

The Buffalo Bills are expected to sign wide receiver Cole Beasley to the practice squad, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday morning. The former Bills wideout will come out of retirement to sign with the team. Here's 7 Sports director Matt Bové's take.
Posted at 9:14 AM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 10:46:17-05

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Wide receiver Cole Beasley is coming out of retirement and signing with the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills announced Beasley was signed to the practice squad Tuesday.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the expectation is he'll be elevated from the practice squad to the gameday roster in short order.

Beasley spent three seasons with the Bills from 2019 to 2021 and was released in March. In those three seasons, he played in 48 games and had 231 receptions for 2,438 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He then signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and played two games for them, before announcing his retirement.

The Bills also announced DT Brandin Bryant was signed to the 53-man roster and DT C.J. Brewer and WR Marquez Stevenson were released.

