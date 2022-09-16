"Choose Love" sculpture sends thoughtful message outside Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — "Choose Love" are the words the NFL chose to add to a series of messages that can potentially don NFL players' helmets this season.

The decision came in the wake of increased gun violence and hate crimes around the country, and more notably, the racially driven mass shooting at a Buffalo Tops supermarket.

Colombian-American artist Ruben Rojas partnered with the league to create the sculpture that was unveiled at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles prior to last Thursday's season kickoff game.

The sculpture will make its debut in front of Highmark Stadium in the days before the Bills' home opener on Monday, Sept. 19.

