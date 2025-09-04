Buying Buffalo Bills tickets? This is how to make sure you're not being scammed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills will kick off the 2025 season this Sunday in Orchard Park against the Baltimore Ravens and the Better Business Bureau is reminding fans to watch out for possible ticket scams.

The BBB has these tips for anyone looking to grab seats this season:

Buy from the venue whenever possible. Many of the official sales agents also offer secondary sales options now.

Check out the seller/broker. The BBB says you should look up the seller on BBB.org to learn what other customers have experienced.

Buy only from trusted vendors. The BBB says you should look for a lock symbol in the web address. That indicates a secure purchasing system. It also says you should not click through from emails or online ads.

Know the refund policy. Only buy from a reseller that provides clear details about the terms of the transaction.

Use payment methods that come with protection. The BBB says you should always use a credit card just in case the tickets are not as promised.

Be wary of advertisements. If the ticket prices are low, there's a good chance it's a scam.

If you're unsure, verify your tickets. The BBB says you can always present your ticket to will call or customer service to see if they can verify it or show you how to tell if it's fake.