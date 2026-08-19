Buffalo has the best fandom in the NFL, according to new Nielsen study

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — If there was ever a question with a somewhat obvious answer for Bills fans, this might be it: Which NFL market has the most intense fans?

According to a new study from Nielsen, the answer is Buffalo.

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Nielsen, best known for tracking television ratings, took a broader look at NFL fandom, examining all 30 NFL markets across eight different categories. The goal was to measure more than simply whether people watch their team on television.

“It's just trying to really get deeper into that, you know, deeper level fandom,” said Jon Miller, senior director of Nielsen Insights Lab, who led the study.

Miller said the result did not surprise him. He lives in Northern Vermont, but said he is surrounded by Bills fans and is friends with members of Bills Mafia.

“I was not surprised,” Miller said. “But, you know, Kansas City was very close behind. Green Bay was up there.”

Buffalo ranked No. 1 in four of the eight categories Nielsen examined: general interest level, streaming habits, live-event attendance and radio listenership.

The Bills also ranked second in apparel purchases, social media engagement and linear television viewership. The only category in which Buffalo landed closer to the middle of the pack was betting intent.

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Miller said the results also reflect the recent success of the Bills, with the team making the playoffs every year since 2019. Nielsen refreshes the data multiple times a year, meaning Buffalo's ranking could change depending on how the team performs.

“Buffalo has been really successful with the Josh Allen era,” Miller said. “You have a new head coach, you have new optimism. What will it look like at the end of this year?”

And there's one obvious way Bills fans could try to make the case even stronger.

“If we win a Super Bowl, do we go to number one in every category except betting?” 7 News' Michael Wooten joked with Miller.

"That would be historic," Miller replied. "That would be very exciting."