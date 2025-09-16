Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins: One final battle at Highmark Stadium after 52 years

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Whether you're a Bills fan old enough to remember the Rock Pile or young enough that Josh Allen is the only quarterback you've known, there's something bringing all of us together this season.

After 52 years, we're saying goodbye to hallowed ground.

But a stadium doesn't become a tested battlefield without a few battle scars. And for one last time, one of Buffalo's longest-standing rivals is heading to Highmark Stadium.

This Thursday, it's the Buffalo Bills versus the Miami Dolphins. You can watch the game in the Buffalo market on Channel 7 WKBW. But until then, check out the video below, voiced by the legendary Howard Simon, breaking down the history of this rivalry.

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins | One final battle at Highmark Stadium