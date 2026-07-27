Buffalo Bills unveil new Nickel City alternate jerseys

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills unveiled their new "Nickel City" alternate uniforms on Monday.

The team debuted an all-gray jersey with a blue collar, which they say represents Buffalo's work ethic.

"The design is a tribute to the strength, grit and authenticity of Western New York's hard-working people throughout history," the team said online.

Topping off the new look is "The Charge," a blue helmet featuring the red charge.

Bills Mafia can buy the jerseys in three versions: a game version for $149, a stitched limited edition for $199 and an elite model for $399.

The announcement comes just days ahead of training camp, which kicks off on Wednesday at St. John Fisher University.

You can learn more about the Nickel City alternate uniforms online here.