Buffalo Bills Training Camp Position Preview: Wide Receiver

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — To win 13 games and still fall short is hard to digest for some players.

"Statistically, you look at it, we're the top 3-4 offense in the league last year, and it wasn't good enough," said Josh Allen.

Buffalo's 2022-23 squad was clearly missing a threat in the wide receiver position. Outside of Stefon Diggs, nobody else was deemed consistent.

"We have seen year after year, great offenses win super bowls, they win world championships," said 7 sports contributor Joe Bascaglia.

Although the team seems to be drama free, the Bills No.1 receiver didn't practice one of the two days of mandatory minicamp. In addition, Head Coach Sean Mcdermott admitted to the media he was 'concerned' but clarified there was no issue the following day.

"Culture isn't just guaranteed within an organization once you establish it. You have to continue to work on it like a marriage. I thought that was a great analogy," said Bascaglia.

With Diggs not in attendance, former Miami Dolphins receiver Trent Sherfield saw a lot of reps instead.

"I loved what I've seen from Trent so far," said Allen. "The dude works extremely hard. He's one of the hardest-working guys on the team. He doesn't complain bout anything, and he's rolling right now."

Sherfield is one of 8 wide receivers the Bills picked up this off-season. Only time will tell who will stand out enough to make the 53-man roster.

"It's not a simple offense by any means. So, guys are very prepared; they are going out there and know their stuff. These new guys are doing such a great job."

For the ones who've been in the system, the Bills only return three wideouts who were on last year's active roster. One of those three includes Khalil Shakir, who could arguably be in the conversation for Bills No. 2.

"He's going to have a really good year. I think utilizing him last year the way we did is because I have a lot of trust in him," said Allen. "I think he's only going to continue to grow in his role."

Wide Receivers gained in off-season:

Trent Sherfield, Deonte Harty, Justin Shorter, Isaiah Coulter, Marcel Atemon, Tyrell Shavers, Bryan Thompson, Jalen Wayne.

