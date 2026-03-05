Buffalo Bills to acquire WR DJ Moore in trade with the Chicago Bears

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are adding a new weapon to the offense for quarterback Josh Allen.

A league source has confirmed to 7 Sports that the Chicago Bears are trading wide receiver DJ Moore to the Bills.

Below are the details of the reported trade:



Buffalo receives: DJ Moore and a 2026 fifth-round pick

Chicago receives: A 2026 second-round pick

According to Tom Pelissero from the NFL Network, trades can become official when the new league year begins on March 11.

Moore, who was drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, will be 29 years old in April and has played eight years in the NFL. His first five seasons were with the Panthers, and his last three seasons were with the Bears.

New Bills head coach Joe Brady was the offensive coordinator in Carolina in 2020 and 2021, when Moore played for the Panthers.

In his eight NFL seasons, Moore has 608 receptions for 8,213 yards and 41 touchdowns.