Buffalo Bills sign right tackle Spencer Brown to a 4-year extension

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP - Modified) — The Buffalo Bills locked up right tackle Spencer Brown through 2028 by signing the fourth-year player to a four-year extension, the team announced Friday.

Brown was selected by Buffalo in the third round of the 2021 draft out of Northern Iowa, and was entering the final year of his rookie contract. The 26-year-old has been a starter since a month into his rookie season, and overall has 41 starts in 44 career games.

Listed at 6-foot-8 and 311 pounds, Brown was part of an offensive line that allowed an NFL-low 24 sacks last season.

Buffalo opens the season on Sunday, when it hosts Arizona.