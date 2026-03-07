Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills sign 4-year deal with center Connor McGovern

Chiefs Bills Football
Gary McCullough/AP
Buffalo Bills center Connor McGovern (66) warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills defeated the Chiefs 28-21. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Chiefs Bills Football
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A league source has told 7 Sports that the Buffalo Bills have signed a 4-year deal with center Connor McGovern.

McGovern was signed by the Buffalo Bills in 2023 and has been a mainstay in one of the league's best offensive line groups. He made the switch from guard to center in the 2024 season after the departure of longtime center Mitch Morse.

Since then, he's been a consistent presence for quarterback Josh Allen and the offense.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app