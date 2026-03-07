Buffalo Bills sign 4-year deal with center Connor McGovern

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A league source has told 7 Sports that the Buffalo Bills have signed a 4-year deal with center Connor McGovern.

Source: Bills and C Connor McGovern reached agreement on a four-year, $52 million deal that includes $32 million guaranteed. He will not get to free agency. pic.twitter.com/JOyDDFrC1B — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2026

McGovern was signed by the Buffalo Bills in 2023 and has been a mainstay in one of the league's best offensive line groups. He made the switch from guard to center in the 2024 season after the departure of longtime center Mitch Morse.

Since then, he's been a consistent presence for quarterback Josh Allen and the offense.