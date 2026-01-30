Buffalo Bills set to hire Pete Carmichael as offensive coordinator

Buffalo Bills coach Joe Brady began filling out his staff by turning to a former colleague in agreeing to hire Pete Carmichael as offensive coordinator, a person with knowledge of discussions told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Carmichael has yet to sign his contract. The NFL Network first reported the agreement.

The 54-year-old Carmichael has been a long-time assistant under Sean Payton, including spending the previous two seasons as the Denver Broncos senior offensive assistant.

It was during Payton’s time coaching New Orleans when Carmichael’s tenure overlapped with Brady. Carmichael was the Saints offensive coordinator when Brady spent the 2017 and ’18 seasons as an offensive assistant.

Carmichael has 26 seasons of NFL coaching experience, beginning in 2000, when he was tight ends coach in Cleveland, before going on to serve as the Saints offensive coordinator from 2009-23. He leaves Denver with Payton shuffling his offensive staff by firing offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and wide receivers coach Keary Colbert.

The shakeup comes after the AFC's top-seeded Broncos' 10-7 loss to New England in the AFC championship game on Sunday.

Carmichael’s extensive experience and connections to Payton are pluses for the 36-year-old Brady, who is making his head-coaching debut. Brady spent the past two-plus seasons as the Bills offensive coordinator before being promoted this week to replace Sean McDermott, who was fired after nine seasons.

Brady has spoken highly of how he’s adopted many of Payton’s philosophies by saying he earned “a doctorate” in offense during his time in New Orleans.

Though Carmichael will serve as coordinator, Brady has already said he intends to continue calling plays for Buffalo’s Josh Allen-led offense.

Brady still has much to do to fill out his staff with a vacancy at defensive coordinator after Bobby Babich left to take the same job in Green Bay. Buffalo’s special teams coordinator's job is also open after Chris Tabor left to sign with Miami.

According to a league source, the Bills are set to hire Cardinals special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers for the same role on Brady's staff.

